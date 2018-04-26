Trump lawyer Cohen says will take 5th in Stormy Daniels case

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen said on Wednesday he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in connection with a lawsuit filed by adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

In a filing in a California federal court, Cohen said he decided to invoke his constitutional right after the FBI raided his home, office and hotel room two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)

