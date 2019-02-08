Trump-Kim summit venue shows possibility of moving beyond conflict - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The choice of Vietnam as the venue for a second U.S.-North Korea summit this month shows the possibility of moving beyond conflict and division towards a thriving partnership, U.S. State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Thursday.

Palladino told a news briefing that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Pyongyang to prepare the Feb. 27-28 summit and seeking further progress on commitments made at the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

These included complete denuclearization, transformation of U.S.-North Korea relations and building of a lasting peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, he said. Palladino reiterated that sanctions relief that North Korea has been seeking would follow its denuclearization.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and David Alexander; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

