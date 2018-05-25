You are here:
Trump-Kim summit called off after broken North Korea promises - U.S. official

May 25, 2018

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump decided to break off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang broke a series of promises and cut off direct communication with the United States, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, the official also cited a statement from North Korea earlier on Thursday warning that it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with Washington.

"This strange lack of judgment, combined with the broken promises over the past weeks and North Korea's suspension of direct communication with the United States, suggests a profound lack of good faith," the official said. "There has been a trail of broken promises that has given the United States pause."

