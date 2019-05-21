Trump: Iran will be met with 'great force' if it moves against U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran would be met with "great force" if it attempted anything against U.S. interests in the Middle East, adding that Tehran has been very hostile toward Washington.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for an event in Pennsylvania he was still willing to have talks with Iran "when they're ready."

