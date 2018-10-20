Trump hopes Mexican efforts to block migrants' caravan continue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday again thanked Mexico for its efforts to stop a caravan of migrants from reaching the United States' southern border, and said he hoped the country's efforts continue.

"It's being stopped as of this moment by Mexico. So, we appreciate very much what Mexico is doing," Trump told reporters. "As of this moment, I thank Mexico. I hope they continue."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Alistair Bell)

