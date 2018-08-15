You are here:
Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

World Reuters Aug 15, 2018 02:05:52 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is frustrated that Turkey has not released U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, according to the White House, which is ratcheting up pressure on Ankara to free him after two years of detention.

"The president has a great deal of frustration on the fact that Pastor Brunson has not been released as well as the fact that other U.S. citizens and employees of diplomatic facilities have not been released," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 02:05 AM

