Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is frustrated that Turkey has not released U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, according to the White House, which is ratcheting up pressure on Ankara to free him after two years of detention.

"The president has a great deal of frustration on the fact that Pastor Brunson has not been released as well as the fact that other U.S. citizens and employees of diplomatic facilities have not been released," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.