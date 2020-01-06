Trump doubts North Korea leader will break promises on denuclearization

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise about denuclearization but conceded that he might.

"I don't think he'd break his word to me, but maybe he will," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a two-week holiday stay in Florida.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

