Trump discussed Iran, human rights with Saudi crown prince: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on the phone on Tuesday about Iran and "the importance of human rights issues," the White House said.

A bipartisan chorus of U.S. lawmakers have called on the White House to harden its stance with ally Saudi Arabia after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Trump has said its partnership with the Gulf country is important for the U.S. economy and maintaining stability in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.