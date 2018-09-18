Trump directs FBI to declassify information related to Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has directed the FBI to immediately declassify additional information related to the investigation into possible election meddling by Russia, the White House said on Monday.

He has also directed the Justice Department to publicly release text messages relating to the Russia investigation without redaction from former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, as well as other former and current Justice Department officials, including recently fired FBI agent Peter Strzok who has come under fire for sending texts disparaging Trump as a presidential candidate.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.