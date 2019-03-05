Trump: didn't discuss military drills in meetings with North Korea's Kim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday shot down the idea that he discussed curbing joint military drills with South Korea with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a decision he said could save the United States millions of dollars and has suggested would reduce tensions with North Korea.

"The military drills, or war games as I call them, were never even discussed in my mtg w/ Kim Jong Un of NK," Trump tweeted days after he met with Kim in Vietnam in an attempt to reach a denuclearisation agreement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

