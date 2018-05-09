Trump did not inform Macron of plans for Iran deal - French president's office

PARIS (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron's office said U.S. President Donald Trump had given the French leader no indication of what he planned to say about the Iran nuclear deal later on Tuesday.

In answer to a Reuters question, Macron's office denied a story by the New York Times which said Trump had told Macron the United States was going to pull out of the agreement.

Trump was due to announce his final decision at 1800 GMT.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gareth Jones)

