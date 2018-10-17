Trump defends Saudi Arabia from criticisms in journalist case - AP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Saudi Arabia from what he characterized as efforts to condemn Riyadh over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi before all the facts were known, telling the Associated Press in an interview it was a case of "guilty until proven innocent."

AP posted the comment on Twitter. No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.