Trump declines to comment on report North Korea's Kim made public appearance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined on Friday to comment on a report by North Korea's state news agency that the country's leader Kim Jong Un had made his first public appearance since April 11.

"I'd rather not comment on it yet," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."

There has been speculation about Kim's health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

