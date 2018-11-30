Trump cancels Putin meeting over Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was canceling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to take place during the upcoming summit for the Group of 20 industrialized nations in Argentina, citing the current Ukraine crisis.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" Trump tweeted after departing for the G20 summit.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.