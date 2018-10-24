Trump calls Saudi handling of Khashoggi's killing a total fiasco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the subsequent cover-up by Saudi Arabia was "a total fiasco."

"There should have never been an execution or a cover-up, because it should have never happened," Trump told reporters.

"I would say it was a total fiasco from day one," he added.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.