Trump calls Saudi handling of Khashoggi's killing a total fiasco

World Reuters Oct 24, 2018 06:05:18 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the subsequent cover-up by Saudi Arabia was "a total fiasco."

"There should have never been an execution or a cover-up, because it should have never happened," Trump told reporters.

"I would say it was a total fiasco from day one," he added.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech)

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 06:05 AM

