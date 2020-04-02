Trump, Bolsonaro discussed coronavirus cooperation on call - Brazil foreign minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The United States is ready to cooperate with Brazil on medical and logistical issues in the fight against coronavirus, Brazil's foreign minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday, citing a telephone conversation between the countries' presidents earlier in the day.

Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump did not discuss restrictions on citizens entering the other country, nor did they compare confinement and quarantine measures imposed in both countries, Araujo said.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chris Reese)

