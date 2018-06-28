Football world cup 2018

Trump believes Russia should be part of global discussions - Pompeo

World Reuters Jun 28, 2018 03:05:39 IST

Trump believes Russia should be part of global discussions - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia should be part of discussions affecting global foreign policy issues, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to meet next month.

Pompeo told a Senate committee that Trump would emphasise during any meeting with Putin that Russian meddling in U.S. elections was unacceptable.

Asked whether Russia should be part of the G7 group of most industrialized nations, Pompeo said Trump should speak for himself, adding, "The president deeply believes that having Russia be part of these important geostrategic conversations is inevitable, and there's a long history of that."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

