Trump attorney general pick Barr advances in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr, moved closer to confirmation on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate voted to advance his nomination despite Democrats' concerns about how he might handle Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The 55-44 procedural vote, largely along party lines, is a strong sign that Barr will win confirmation in the Republican-controlled chamber later this week.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

