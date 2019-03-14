Trump announces news conference at U.S.-Mexico border within three weeks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration would have a news conference at the southern U.S. border with Mexico in the next three weeks, as he continues to seek congressional backing for a wall there.

"We're going to have a news conference at the border over the next three weeks," Trump told reporters at a briefing at the White House on drug trafficking.

The U.S. Congress is on the verge of issuing a sharp rebuke to Trump over his declaration of an emergency at the border.

Already approved by the House of Representatives, the resolution to terminate the declaration has sufficient support in the Senate to be passed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week.

Trump said "we'll see" whether he has to veto the congressional resolution ending his emergency declaration.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish, Lisa Shumaker and Susan Thomas)

