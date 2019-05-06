Trade wars: Donald Trump announces higher tariffs on Chinese goods; more products will face additional tax ahead of talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump raised pressure on China over trade negotiations on Sunday by saying US tariffs on certain Chinese products will increase to 25 percent on Friday and that more Chinese goods will face additional tariffs.

For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

"For 10 months, China has been paying tariffs to the USA of 25 percent on 50 billion dollars of high tech, and 10 percent on 200 billion dollars of other goods," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"The 10 percent will go up to 25 percent on Friday. 325 billions dollar of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25 percent," he added.

