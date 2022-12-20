Trump aide follows him on golf course with a laptop to boost ego with 'positive' articles, says report
New Delhi: An aide sometimes follows Trump with a laptop and printer while he plays golf, printing him off positive news articles and posts, Washinton Post reported.
The former US President during his days in power received a special folder around 9:30 am and the follow-up, around 4:30 pm.
According to White House sources, “Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer both wanted the privilege of delivering the 20-to-25-page packet to President Trump personally.”
The folders are filled with screenshots of positive cable news chyrons (those lower-third headlines and crawls), admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise-filled news stories, and sometimes just pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful, as reported by Vice.
Meanwhile, the House panel that investigated last year’s attack on the US Capitol recommended Monday that criminal charges be filed against former president Donald Trump.
“The committee has developed significant evidence that president Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power under our Constitution,” Representative Jamie Raskin said as he outlined the panel’s findings.
“We believe that the evidence described by my colleagues today, and assembled throughout our hearings, warrants a criminal referral of former President Donald J. Trump,” Raskin said.
The committee’s recommendations to the Justice Department will end up with a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into Trump’s role in the Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
With inputs from agencies
