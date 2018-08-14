You are here:
Trump aide Bolton met Turkey ambassador to discuss U.S. pastor: White House

World Reuters Aug 14, 2018 03:06:57 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton met on Monday with Turkey's ambassador to the United States to discuss Turkey's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, the White House said.

"At the Turkish ambassador's request, Ambassador John Bolton met with Ambassador Serdar Kilic of Turkey today in the White House. They discussed Turkey's continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 03:06 AM

