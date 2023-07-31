Trump aide appears in court charged with obstruction in classified documents case
Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, did not enter a plea as he has yet to obtain local counsel
Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, did not enter a plea because he has not yet secured local legal representation.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres scheduled De Oliveira’s arraignment for August 10 and instructed De Oliveira to refrain from speaking to other defence attorneys.
De Oliveira has been charged with attempting to delete security camera footage and trying to conceal crucial information from investigators in order to derail the probe. He has been charged with four counts, including obstruction of justice.
Related Articles
In June, prosecutors announced their initial charges against Trump and his adviser Walt Nauta, alleging that Trump had carelessly kept hundreds of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and had asked staff to hide them from investigators.
Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has entered a not guilty plea to 37 criminal charges. He claimed to have provided the government with all of the security camera videos they requested in a radio broadcast on Friday.
(With agency inputs)
also read
Will we see a desi in the White House? The 3 Indian-Americans vying for 2024
The US presidential elections are a year away but the race is heating up. Among the many contenders are three Indian-Americans – Nikki Haley, the former governor and US ambassador to the UN, Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, and now Hirsh Vardhan Singh, the only ‘pureblood candidate'
Florida classified documents case: Donald Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage
Former President Trump faced new charges Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal probe into the records
Donald Trump claims he can resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours, here's how
During an interview, Trump emphasised his positive relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin