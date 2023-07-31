Trump aide appears in court charged with obstruction in classified documents case

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, did not enter a plea because he has not yet secured local legal representation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres scheduled De Oliveira’s arraignment for August 10 and instructed De Oliveira to refrain from speaking to other defence attorneys.

De Oliveira has been charged with attempting to delete security camera footage and trying to conceal crucial information from investigators in order to derail the probe. He has been charged with four counts, including obstruction of justice.

In June, prosecutors announced their initial charges against Trump and his adviser Walt Nauta, alleging that Trump had carelessly kept hundreds of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and had asked staff to hide them from investigators.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has entered a not guilty plea to 37 criminal charges. He claimed to have provided the government with all of the security camera videos they requested in a radio broadcast on Friday.

(With agency inputs)