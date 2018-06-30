Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trump, ahead of NATO summit, repeats complaints on Germany, other Europeans

World Reuters Jun 30, 2018 05:05:29 IST

Trump, ahead of NATO summit, repeats complaints on Germany, other Europeans

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, less than two weeks before a NATO summit in Brussels, on Friday repeated his complaint that Germany and other European nations need to spend more on the military alliance.

NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence every year by 2024, but Germany and Spain are among the countries not expected to meet the target.

France plans to increase defence spending by more than a third between 2017 and 2025, with the aim of reaching the NATO goal.

"Germany has to spend more money. Spain, France. It's not fair what they've done to the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit is scheduled for July 11 and 12 at its new headquarters.

Last month, Trump complained that NATO members that did not contribute fully to the alliance would be "dealt with," and he singled out Germany as not doing enough.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores