'I concede nothing!': Trump tweets after admitting Biden won; offers no evidence for rigged election claims

The president's admission comes after days of refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and spreading outright lies and conspiracy theories through his Twitter account.

Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted that he "concedes nothing" and that the election was "rigged".

Trump tweeted:

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

This just two hours after Trump seemingly admitted for the first time publicly that Joe Biden won the US presidential election though he continued to insist that the contest "was rigged" and offered no evidence. Trump earlier tweeted:

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump further tweeted:

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Twitter has already flagged the US president's posts.

The Trump campaign or Republican surrogates have filed more than 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania as they seek to reclaim the state’s 20 electoral votes, but have so far offered no evidence of any widespread voter fraud.

Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday while a law firm that came under fire for its work for President Donald Trump’s campaign withdrew from a major Pennsylvania case.

The president's tweets also come a day after violence erupted on the streets of downtown Washington after thousands of his supporters held a protest rally to back his unproven claims of massive voter fraud and electoral malpractices during the 2020 presidential elections.

On Friday, Trump offered a rosy update on the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus as he delivered his first public remarks since his defeat by Biden.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” Trump said. “Hopefully whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.”

On Friday, US media projected that Biden has won 306 votes in the Electoral College against 232 for Donald Trump. Biden solidified his victory over Trump in the US election with a victory in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, called in his favor by CNN, ABC and other networks. Trump — who also had 306 Electoral College votes when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 — claimed victory in North Carolina, CNN and NBC projected, putting his final tally this time around at 232.

