Trump administration to suspend prosecutions of migrant parents with children: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will stop prosecuting migrant parents who cross the border illegally with children until immigration authorities have the resources that would allow them to be held in custody, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"We're suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody," an unnamed official told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

