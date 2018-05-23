Trump administration to publish proposed rule changes for gun exports - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to publish on Thursday long-delayed proposed rule changes for the export of U.S. firearms, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

The rule changes would move the oversight of commercial firearm exports from the U.S. Department of State to the Department of Commerce.

The action is part of a broader Trump administration overhaul of weapons export policy that was announced in April.

(Reporting by Mike Stone)

