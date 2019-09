NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Thursday in a statement it would dramatically cut the number of refugees to be resettled in the United States in the 2020 fiscal year to 18,000, the lowest level in the history of the modern refugee programme.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

