You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trudeau warns premature reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'

World Reuters May 10, 2020 00:10:56 IST

Trudeau warns premature reopening could send Canada back into confinement

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that if provinces move too quickly to reopen their economies, a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could send Canada "back into confinement this summer."

Trudeau, who represents a Montreal, Quebec riding, said on Saturday that he is concerned about the virus' spread in that province, the country's epicenter.

Canada's death toll rose 3.5% to 4,628 from a day earlier, while cases approached 67,000. Nearly 60% of Canada's deaths have occurred in Quebec, where there are numerous outbreaks in nursing homes.

Although health officials have pointed out a flattening rate of daily cases in many provinces, Trudeau said Canada was "not in the recovery phase yet."

"We are still in the emergency phase . . . The vast majority of Canadians will continue to need to be very careful."

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Franklin Paul)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 00:10:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres