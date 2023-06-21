Tricolour, US flag displayed together at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC ahead of PM Modi's visit

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington DC has been adorned with the Indian and US flags ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital city.

The Eisenhower building houses the executive offices of the President and the Vice President of the US and is located in the west wing of the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left for Washington DC where he will attend a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Furthermore, he will also address a joint meeting at the US Congress.

Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.

Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The event was attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities,” officials said.

At the event, the Indian Prime Minister wore a customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers. He thanked people for attending the yoga event in New York.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.