Trial for ex-Trump aide pushed to July 24 - court filing

World Reuters May 26, 2018 00:06:54 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The trial date for U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been postponed to July 24 in the Eastern District of Virginia District Court, according to a court filing on Friday.

The judge has not yet responded to Manafort's request to dismiss the charges, although a different judge refused a separate effort to dismiss charges in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 00:06 AM

