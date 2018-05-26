Trial for ex-Trump aide pushed to July 24 - court filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The trial date for U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been postponed to July 24 in the Eastern District of Virginia District Court, according to a court filing on Friday.

The judge has not yet responded to Manafort's request to dismiss the charges, although a different judge refused a separate effort to dismiss charges in the District Court for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

