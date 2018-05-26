You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Trial for ex-Trump aide Manafort pushed back to July 24

World Reuters May 26, 2018 00:06:59 IST

Trial for ex-Trump aide Manafort pushed back to July 24

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trial date for U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, for alleged financial crimes been postponed to July 24 in the Eastern District of Virginia District Court, according to a court filing on Friday.

The judge said the cause of the postponement from July 10 was "owing to a family member's medical procedure."

Manafort, along with his business associate Richard Gates, was indicted in the Virginia court for charges related to false income tax returns, failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and bank fraud.

Manafort also faces charges in a Washington, D.C., court of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent.

The charges stemmed from a probe being conducted by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election and, as part of that, whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Moscow and Trump both deny any wrongdoing.

The Virginia judge has not yet responded to a request from Manafort to dismiss the charges, although a different judge refused a separate effort to dismiss charges in the Washington court.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty and argued that the charges have nothing to do with Mueller's probe.

Lawyers for Manafort did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores