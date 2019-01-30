Transgender person gunned down by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; another injured

Peshawar: A transgender person was killed and another critically injured when unknown armed men riding a motorbike opened fire at their vehicle in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Jattak Ismail Khel area of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Tuesday night when three transgender people from Peshawar were returning after attending a wedding ceremony.

While they were on their way back, the unknown assailants fired at their vehicle, killing one and injuring another, police said.

The deceased transgender person was identified as Jahangir while the injured was identified as Mushtaq. The injured was shifted to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police cordoned off the area and have started a search for the assailants.

Attacks on transgender people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have seen a increase in the last one year.

In March 2018, gunmen shot dead a transgender woman and her friend while they were in a rickshaw.

In August, another transgender person was shot dead by some unidentified assailants who dumped her body in a sack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

