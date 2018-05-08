You are here:
Trains collide in southern Germany, at least two dead - media

World Reuters May 08, 2018 04:05:37 IST

BERLIN (Reuters) - A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said, and local media reported two people were killed.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on its website the collision took place at around 9.20 p.m. local time (1920 GMT) near the Aichach station on the line between Ingolstadt and Augsburg in Bavaria.

Deutsche Bahn and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung both reported police as saying said two people were killed and several injured.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 04:05 AM

