Train in Boston catches fire, woman jumps into river to save herself; watch video

An Orange Line train with commuters on a bridge that runs over the Mystic River in Somerville was evacuated after it recently caught fire. As per media reports, as many as 200 people had to be evacuated out of the train while a number of passengers escaped through the windows and a woman even jumped into the Mystic River below.

The video shows flames shooting from a train car and thick smoke rising into the air. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) tweeted saying that an Orange Line train caught flames this morning and smoke came from its head car as it passed across the bridge between Wellington and Assembly station. The tweet further added that they would be transparent with their findings and would provide updates as soon as they were available.

Here is the video of the woman who jumped into the water:

New video shows a person in the water after an Orange Line train broke down and started smoking over the Mystic River. Riders had to climb off the train on to the tracks and walk back to the station. Witnesses say one person even jumped into the water. pic.twitter.com/Gvimj7krf9 — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022

In a news conference, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced that a metal sill had broken off the lower section of the train and it made contact with the third rail leading to an ignition. He termed the incident "incredibly frustrating".

Reports of people jumping out of the windows of the train to save themselves also surfaced. As per The New York Times, no one got injured in the mishap and the woman who jumped into the river refused medical attention.

Earlier, in another incident, a passenger door on a Boston subway car did not function properly after a man got his arm stuck in it and was dragged to death.

NTSB investigators examined and tested the railcar involved after the incident had taken place, and identified a fault in a local door control system that led the train to move with the door obstructed.

