Train derailed in Turkey, several dead and injured - Demiroren news agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday and several people were killed and injured, Demiroren news agency reported.

State news agency Anadolu said five wagons came off the tracks in a region near the Greek border.

Television images showed emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site. Private news channel CNN Turk said the acccident was caused by a collapsed bridge.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

