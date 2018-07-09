Football world cup 2018

Train derailed in Turkey, several dead and injured - Demiroren news agency

World Reuters Jul 09, 2018 00:07:22 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday and several people were killed and injured, Demiroren news agency reported.

State news agency Anadolu said five wagons came off the tracks in a region near the Greek border.

Television images showed emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site. Private news channel CNN Turk said the acccident was caused by a collapsed bridge.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 00:07 AM

