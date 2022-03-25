Tragic videos of shattering tornados in New Orleans left Twitter astonished

Social media users are also sharing videos of the people affected by the wrecking storm and the rescue workers searching through the area for victims

Several videos of devastating tornados that moved into southern US State Louisiana and parts of the state’s biggest city New Orleans on Tuesday were disseminated through social media and left everyone in shock. Every video shows the horrific destruction and casualties caused by the EF-3 tornado in parts of Ariba, LA.

People have also been posting videos of their neighbourhood houses damaged as the severe storms touched down Mississippi countries. One of the videos shows a huge black funnel of clouds in the backcloth of the dark night sky scattering over houses, ripping off rooftops, and blowing away vehicles in its path.

Watch videos of wrecking tornados in US' New Orleans:

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1506444634888683522

https://twitter.com/mgsledge/status/829027381557997570

https://twitter.com/katiecmoore/status/829037043774787584

Social media users are also sharing videos of the people affected by the wrecking storm and the rescue workers searching through the area for victims in need of succour. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted on Wednesday that the tornado had already passed though but the city was experiencing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It damaged multiple structures in the city and injured several people.

Watch more:

https://twitter.com/PMurphyWWL/status/829043286874669056

https://twitter.com/NOLAnews/status/829061140097425409

https://twitter.com/ChaseThomason/status/1506431922292940801

At least two tornados are confirmed in the area by the National Weather Service. According to NBC, one of them hit the eastern parts of New Orleans on Tuesday night with wind speed of 160 mph, while another one hit Lacombe with wind speed of 90 mph. As per reports, several tornados ravaged New Orleans, killing one person and injuring many others.

