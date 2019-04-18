Tourist bus overturns on Portugal's Madeira island, many injured: Lusa

LISBON (Reuters) - A tourist bus overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday evening leaving many people injured, news agency Lusa said, quoting a local firefighter.

Several ambulances are currently at the scene, Portuguese news channel SIC Noticias said.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Toby Chopra)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.