Tourist bus overturns on Portugal's Madeira island, many injured: Lusa

World Reuters Apr 18, 2019 01:06:13 IST

LISBON (Reuters) - A tourist bus overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday evening leaving many people injured, news agency Lusa said, quoting a local firefighter.

Several ambulances are currently at the scene, Portuguese news channel SIC Noticias said.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 01:06:13 IST

