Toshakhana scandal: Top Islamic clerics issue fatwa denouncing Pakistan law

Islamabad: Amid the Toshakhana scandal, a fatwa has been issued by top clerics in Pakistan condemning the law, which allows government functionaries to procure gifts given by foreign dignitaries from the state repository at bargain rates.

Among the clerics are Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi of Jamia Naeemia, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Mufti Nadeem Qamar, and Mufti Arif Hussain. They have said that the law, which allows diplomatic gifts to be retained, is “un-Islamic,” according to local media reports.

They argued that such presents belong to the entire nation as a trust and not to a particular individual.

According to reports, the clerics in Pakistan have claimed that Prophet Muhammad had “advised against retaining gifts given to people in positions of power”.

Toshakhana row

A few days ago, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government banned its presidents, prime ministers, cabinet members, judges, civil and military officers from buying gifts which cost over $300 under the new Toshakhana policy.

Under the new ‘Toshakhana Procedure for the Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts, 2023’, a fresh set of guidelines were issued for ministries and divisions to adhere to.

“Gift(s) valuing upto USD 300 shall be allowed to be retained by the recipient after due payments as per its assessed market value,” the memo said.

It added, “The gift(s) exceeding this monetory (sic) limit shall straightaway become state/Toshakhana property to be deposited and disposed of according to Toshakhana Procedure”.

As per the new policy, gifts — irrespective of their price — received by government functionaries will have to be “reported” and “deposited” in Toshkhana within “30 days of receipt of the gifts” or “30 days from the date of return to Pakistan in case of foreign visit”.

Besides this, the government also released the Toshakhana records of 2002 onwards, which made public the details of foreign gifts retained by public office holders — presidents, prime ministers, federal cabinet members, politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, judges and journalists from 2002 to 2022, Dawn reported.

The Defaulters

The government of Pakistan shared details of Toshakhana on the website of the Cabinet Division.

The long list of prominent names who benefited from the Toshakhana gifts includes President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Imran Khan, ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, among others.

The list also includes names of late Pervez Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Zafarullah Khan Jamali, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Khursheed Kasuri, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Jehangir Tarin, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Dr Attaur Rehman.

Most of the foreign gifts were retained by the office holders free of cost except for a few ones, as per the documents.

While, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif received one bulletproof vehicle each during their foreign visits and retained these vehicles after paying some money to the Toshakhana, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his wife received five precious wristwatches, ornaments and other items, Dawn reported.

On the other hand, hundreds of foreign gifts were retained by Pervez Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz without paying a single Pakistani rupee.

Understanding Toshakhana

Pakistan established Toshakhana back in 1974 under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division.

The department stores precious gifts given to the Pakistani rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Gifts/presents and other similar items received by those to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division, per Toshakhana regulations.

Toshakhana has been in limelight in Pakistan in the past few months in light of proceedings against former PM Imran Khan for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts received by him during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies)

