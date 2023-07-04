Toshakhana case not maintainable, Islamabad High Court rules in favour of Imran Khan

In a major relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared that the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister of Pakistan was not maintainable.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by the PTI chief seeking to have the case declared inadmissible. Chief Justice Amir Farooq pronounced the verdict, which was reserved on June 23, Geo News reported.

Back on May 10, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

Later on, the former Pakistani PM approached the High Court, which had stayed criminal proceedings against him till June 8.

While speaking to the media personnel outside the court, Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan termed the verdict a “victory”.

“An appeal was filed against the decision of the session judge in the Toshakhana case,” he said, adding that the wrong person filed the complaint. “We were trying in courts for a year. Today, PTI has won”.

(With inputs from agencies)

