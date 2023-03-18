Toshakhana case: Judge cancels ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's arrest warrants, adjourns hearing till 30 March

A judge on Saturday cancelled Imran Khan’s arrest warrants in the Toshkhana case as the former Pakistan prime minister marked his attendance at an Islamabad court.

The hearing was adjourned till 30 March as workers belonging to Khan’s party PTI and police clashed in the premises of the judicial complex, Dawn reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has ordered Khan to appear in a personal capacity in the next hearing.

Am grateful to masses that came when I went for my court appearance. Everyone knows ruling cabal of crooks has only one aim, to jail me any which way till elections are over. Already 96 cases on me & am sure after my appearance today I will hit my first century of court cases. pic.twitter.com/S9u9PHs1SQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, high drama happened at the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park home in Lahore with police entering the residence and arresting over 60 people amid tear gas shelling.

Attack on Zaman Park residence of IK where Bushra Bibi is alone inside the house. This is pure state terrorism by a corrupt caretaker CM & his Gullu Butt police. All those self righteous self-proclaimed defenders of human rights who are on payroll of Mohsin Naqvi TV shd know they pic.twitter.com/qm57k26AGZ — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 18, 2023

Earlier in the day, Khan left his Zaman Park residence for the Islamabad court. A vehicle from his convoy overturned while he was on the way to the capital city.

What is the Toshakhana case?

In a probe, Pakistan’s anti-corruption body the National Accountability Bureau found that Khan during his tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, an ANI report said.

On 19 November 2022, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale, ANI reported.

