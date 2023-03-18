Toshakhana case: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan reaches Islamabad court; Police storm his Lahore home, arrest 61
Security has been beefed up at the complex amid the presence of a large number of workers and supporters of Khan's party PTI
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday reached the Islamabad Judicial Complex where he is set to appear in the Toshakhana case.
Clashes erupted between the security forces and supporters of Khan’s party PTI at the court complex, leading Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to permit the ex-PM to mark his attendance while sitting in his car.
Meanwhile, heavy drama happened at the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park home with police entering the residence and arresting over 60 people amid tear gas shelling.
Earlier in the day, Khan left his Zaman Park residence for the Islamabad court. A vehicle from his convoy overturned while he was on the way to the capital city.
What is the Toshakhana case?
In a probe, Pakistan’s anti-corruption body the National Accountability Bureau found that Khan during his tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, an ANI report said.
On 19 November 2022, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.
Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale, ANI reported.
With inputs from agencies
