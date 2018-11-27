Tory MPs to back May's deal if she gives timetable for departure -Times

(Reuters) - Brexiteers "will back British Prime Minister May's deal if she says when she's quitting," The Times reported.

Tories are believed to have urged May to set out a timetable for her departure, to soften opposition, the paper said, citing sources in the Cabinet.

A promise from May to quit soon after Brexit day on March 29 would help to pacify Tories, including senior ministers, who want Britain to push for a Canada-style agreement, the paper added.

