Torture Chambers: 'Russians sexually violated Ukrainian prisoners, electrocuted their genitals in Khreson'
Evidence collected from over 35 detention centers has laid bare the extent of the sexual crimes of Russian troops. Disturbing tactics such as genital electrocutions and rape using foreign objects covered in condoms were among the methods employed
A Legal team consisting of Human Rights lawyers has disclosed shocking details of the inhumane treatment inflicted by Russian soldiers on detainees in southern Ukraine.
The law firm, Global Rights Compliance, revealed that nearly half of those imprisoned in the infamous ‘torture chambers’ in the port city of Kherson were subjected to horrific abuses, including rape, suffocation, waterboarding, and severe beatings.
Evidence collected from over 35 detention centers has laid bare the extent of the sexual crimes committed by the Russian troops.
Disturbing tactics such as genital electrocutions and rape using foreign objects covered in condoms were among the methods employed.
Anna Mykytenko, a senior legal adviser at the firm, emphasized that these atrocities were part of a systematic plan aimed not only at degrading and humiliating prisoners but also eradicating Ukrainian identity.
She asserted that sexual violence had been indiscriminately used against Ukrainian people from all walks of life, representing a blatant disregard for international law by Russian forces operating on Ukrainian soil.
Mykytenko expressed concern about the lasting mental scars that survivors of these brutalities would carry and acknowledged the challenging path to achieving justice.
She said that the identification of perpetrators was well underway, and the pursuit of accountability for the crimes committed was unwavering.
The Mobile Justice Team, consisting of prosecutors, lawyers, and analysts, was established by Global Rights Compliance in April 2022 to investigate and prosecute war crimes in Ukraine.
Since the liberation of a significant part of the Kherson Oblast in October, the team has been actively working on 320 cases of detention.
Shocking statistics revealed that at least 43% of victims reported experiencing sexual violence at the hands of their Russian captors.
Some detainees recounted being subjected to genital electrocutions during interrogations, while others faced threats of genital mutilation.
Detainees were also coerced into learning and reciting pro-Russian slogans, poems, and songs, with wall markings showing the number of days they were held captive.
