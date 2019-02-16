Toronto police charge father with murder of 11-year-old girl

By Tyler Choi

TORONTO (Reuters) - The father of an 11-year-old Canadian girl, who was found dead at his home late on Thursday after going missing while celebrating her birthday, has been charged with murder, police said on Friday.

Riya Rajkumar was found dead at her father's home in Brampton, a Toronto suburb, hours after a public alert for her whereabouts was issued, police said.

Her father Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was taken into custody on Friday, and has been charged with first-degree murder, they said.

Constable Danny Marttini said Riya's mother contacted the police when Riya failed to return to her on Thursday evening and after she received information from Roopesh Rajkumar that triggered concern about the well-being of her daughter.

(Reporting by Tyler Choi; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.