Tornado flips truck in Texas, watch what happened next

A video of a pickup truck which was flipped into the air by a fast-moving tornado is doing rounds on the internet. The incident took place on a highway in Elgin, Texas.

In the video clip, a red pickup truck can be seen getting blown over and tossed around in high winds. The vehicle then spun around, overturned and flipped back upright onto its wheels. The video concluded with the truck driver casually driving down the vehicle.

Storm chaser Brian Emfinger, who works for Live Storms Media, shot the jaw-dropping video. He shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “I cannot believe they drove away like that.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered millions of views. This one-of-a-kind video has also been retweeted quite a number of times.

After the video clip went viral, many began to worry if the driver of the red truck was hurt in the bizarre accident. Although the driver has not been identified, local police suspect he is in his late teens or early twenties.

However, local media KXAN reported that the driver has suffered minor injuries. “He had a scrape or some cuts on his left arm,” said Commander Aaron Crim, Elgin Police Department. The media outlet also shared some pictures of the damaged truck. The report added that the driver was traumatised and according to an eye-witness, he was crying after the incident.

According to NBC Bay Area, severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes wreaked havoc in parts of North Texas on 21 March. An unconfirmed tornado also damaged houses and buildings in Jacksboro city, Texas.

Reports suggests that as many as 20 tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday night, killing one and injuring several others.

