Topless female protester runs at Trump's motorcade in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A topless female protester with "Fake Peacemaker" scrawled across her chest ran at the motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the end of World War One.

She came within a few metres of Trump's motorcade before she was apprehended by police, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.

The radical feminist activist group Femen, based in Paris, said it was behind the stunt. Femen frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.

Paris police said they detained two people over the incident.

(Reporting by Richard Lough and Steve Holland; editing by Luke Baker and Laurence Frost)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.