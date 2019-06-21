Top U.S. House Republicans call for 'measured response' to Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several top U.S. House Republicans, including leader Kevin McCarthy, said on Thursday the United States must undertake a "measured response" to Iran after Washington accused Tehran of shooting down a drone and attacking oil tankers.

"Iran directly attacked a United States asset over international waters. This provocation comes a week after they attacked and destroyed two commercial tankers in international waters," McCarthy and Representatives Michael McCaul, Mac Thornberry and Devin Nunes said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

