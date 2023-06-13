Top Russian army general killed in missile strike

A pro-Russian military blogger revealed that a reported missile strike killed a top Russian general who was leading troops in southern Ukraine on Monday.

Major General Sergei Goryachev, serving as the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was allegedly killed on June 12 during intense clashes in the southern Donetsk region, specifically in the area known as the “Vremivka Ledge.”

Ukraine’s counter-offensive efforts resulted in the liberation of four villages in that region.

Major General Goryachev’s death marks the fifth known incident of a high-ranking Russian general losing their life in Ukraine.

Prior to his assignment in southern Ukraine, Goryachev had previously served in Transnistria, a self-declared militarized region of Moldova, as well as Tajikistan.

In recent days, Ukraine has initiated a counter-offensive campaign aimed at regaining control of territory held by Russian forces.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.