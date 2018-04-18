You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Top Japanese bureaucrat resigns after allegation of sexual harassment

World Reuters Apr 18, 2018 22:30:06 IST

Top Japanese bureaucrat resigns after allegation of sexual harassment

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top finance bureaucrat resigned on Wednesday, Finance Minister Taro Aso said, after a weekly magazine reported that he had sexually harassed several female reporters.

Administrative Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda denied the allegations, published in the Shincho magazine.

Aso told reporters that he had accepted Fukuda's resignation.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Robert Birsel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 22:30 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores